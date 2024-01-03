Hammerson Plc (OTCMKTS:HMSNF) Short Interest Update

Hammerson Plc (OTCMKTS:HMSNF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 266,700 shares, a growth of 13.5% from the November 30th total of 234,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2,667.0 days.
Hammerson Price Performance
Shares of Hammerson stock remained flat at $0.35 during trading on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.32 and its 200-day moving average is $0.31. Hammerson has a 52-week low of $0.27 and a 52-week high of $0.37.
Hammerson Company Profile
