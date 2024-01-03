Hammerson Plc (OTCMKTS:HMSNF) Short Interest Update

Hammerson Plc (OTCMKTS:HMSNF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 266,700 shares, a growth of 13.5% from the November 30th total of 234,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2,667.0 days.

Hammerson Price Performance

Shares of Hammerson stock remained flat at $0.35 during trading on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.32 and its 200-day moving average is $0.31. Hammerson has a 52-week low of $0.27 and a 52-week high of $0.37.

Hammerson Company Profile

Hammerson is a cities business. An owner, operator and developer of prime urban real estate, with a portfolio value of £4.7billion (as at 30 June 2023), in some of the fastest growing cities in the UK, Ireland and France. Our portfolio and adjacent lands leverage our experience and capabilities to create and manage exceptional city centre destinations with the opportunity to drive value and reshape entire neighbourhoods.

