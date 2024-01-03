Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 18,070,000 shares, a growth of 5.4% from the November 30th total of 17,150,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,650,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.8 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. UMB Bank n.a. purchased a new stake in Hawaiian Electric Industries during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Hawaiian Electric Industries in the second quarter valued at $34,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in Hawaiian Electric Industries during the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Perkins Coie Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp bought a new position in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries during the third quarter worth about $39,000. 53.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hawaiian Electric Industries stock traded down $0.62 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $14.78. The stock had a trading volume of 3,132,839 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,375,788. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.90. Hawaiian Electric Industries has a twelve month low of $9.06 and a twelve month high of $43.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a current ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a PE ratio of 8.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.56.

Hawaiian Electric Industries ( NYSE:HE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The utilities provider reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56. Hawaiian Electric Industries had a net margin of 5.60% and a return on equity of 10.32%. The firm had revenue of $901.87 million for the quarter. Analysts expect that Hawaiian Electric Industries will post 2.02 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on HE. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Hawaiian Electric Industries in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Hawaiian Electric Industries from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $8.00 to $8.50 in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has given a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Hawaiian Electric Industries currently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $11.67.

Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the electric utility, banking, and non-regulated renewable/sustainable infrastructure investment businesses in the state of Hawaii. It operates through three segments: Electric Utility, Bank, and Other. The Electric Utility segment engages in the production, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in the islands of Oahu, Hawaii, Maui, Lanai, and Molokai.

