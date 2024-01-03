Head-To-Head Review: IDACORP (NYSE:IDA) vs. Spruce Power (NYSE:SPRU)

IDACORP (NYSE:IDA – Get Free Report) and Spruce Power (NYSE:SPRU – Get Free Report) are both utilities companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, dividends, earnings, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares IDACORP and Spruce Power’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Get IDACORP alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio IDACORP $1.64 billion 3.05 $258.98 million $5.36 18.47 Spruce Power $23.19 million 3.65 -$93.93 million ($4.39) -1.06

IDACORP has higher revenue and earnings than Spruce Power. Spruce Power is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than IDACORP, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score IDACORP 0 3 1 0 2.25 Spruce Power 0 0 0 0 N/A

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for IDACORP and Spruce Power, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

IDACORP currently has a consensus price target of $102.25, suggesting a potential upside of 3.31%. Given IDACORP’s higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe IDACORP is more favorable than Spruce Power.

Profitability

This table compares IDACORP and Spruce Power’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets IDACORP 15.30% 9.51% 3.45% Spruce Power -95.77% -6.68% -1.97%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

83.0% of IDACORP shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 20.3% of Spruce Power shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.5% of IDACORP shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 9.5% of Spruce Power shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility and Risk

IDACORP has a beta of 0.57, suggesting that its share price is 43% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Spruce Power has a beta of 1.33, suggesting that its share price is 33% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

IDACORP beats Spruce Power on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About IDACORP

(Get Free Report)

IDACORP, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, purchase, and sale of electric energy in the United States. The company operates 17 hydropower generating plants located in southern Idaho and eastern Oregon; three natural gas-fired plants in southern Idaho; and interests in two coal-fired steam electric generating plants located in Wyoming and Nevada. As of December 31, 2022, it had approximately 4,832 pole-miles of high-voltage transmission lines; 23 step-up transmission substations located at power plants; 21 transmission substations; 11 switching stations; 30 mixed-use transmission and distribution substations; 189 energized distribution substations; and 29,384 pole-miles of distribution lines, as well as provides electric utility services to approximately 618,000 retail customers in southern Idaho and eastern Oregon. The company serves commercial and industrial customers, which involved in food processing, electronics and general manufacturing, agriculture, health care, government, and education. It also invests in housing and other real estate tax credit investments. IDACORP, Inc. was founded in 1915 and is headquartered in Boise, Idaho.

About Spruce Power

(Get Free Report)

Spruce Power Holding Corporation owns and operates distributed solar energy assets in the United States. The company provides subscription-based services for homeowners and small businesses to own and maintain rooftop solar and battery storage. It offers its subscription-based services to approximately 72,000 customers. The company is headquartered in Denver, Colorado.

Receive News & Ratings for IDACORP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDACORP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.