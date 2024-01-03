HealthStream, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSTM) Short Interest Up 18.8% in December

HealthStream, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSTM – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 235,100 shares, a growth of 18.8% from the November 30th total of 197,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 122,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.9 days. Approximately 1.0% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Shares of NASDAQ HSTM traded down $0.33 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $26.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 83,207 shares, compared to its average volume of 113,354. The stock has a market capitalization of $808.48 million, a P/E ratio of 62.09, a PEG ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 0.38. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $25.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.62. HealthStream has a 12-month low of $20.47 and a 12-month high of $27.69.

HealthStream (NASDAQ:HSTM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 23rd. The technology company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $70.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.62 million. HealthStream had a return on equity of 4.10% and a net margin of 4.72%. HealthStream’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.05 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that HealthStream will post 0.46 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, December 11th were given a dividend of $0.025 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 8th. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.37%. HealthStream’s payout ratio is currently 23.26%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HSTM. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in HealthStream by 31.6% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 17,175 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $371,000 after buying an additional 4,121 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of HealthStream during the 3rd quarter worth $247,000. Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in HealthStream in the 3rd quarter worth about $243,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. raised its stake in HealthStream by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 194,988 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,208,000 after acquiring an additional 4,717 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in HealthStream by 26.5% during the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 6,934 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $148,000 after purchasing an additional 1,452 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on HSTM. StockNews.com raised HealthStream from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday. TheStreet raised HealthStream from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, JMP Securities began coverage on HealthStream in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $26.00.

HealthStream, Inc provides Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) based applications for healthcare organizations in the United States. The company's solutions help healthcare organizations in meeting their ongoing clinical development, talent management, training, education, assessment, competency management, safety and compliance, and scheduling, as well as provider credentialing, privileging, and enrollment needs.

