Henderson European Focus Trust (LON:HEFT) Plans Dividend Increase – GBX 3.05 Per Share

Henderson European Focus Trust (LON:HEFT – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Friday, December 13th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 4th will be paid a dividend of GBX 3.05 ($0.04) per share on Monday, February 5th. This represents a yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 4th. This is a boost from Henderson European Focus Trust’s previous dividend of $1.30. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Henderson European Focus Trust Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of Henderson European Focus Trust stock opened at GBX 174.35 ($2.22) on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 164.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 160.72. Henderson European Focus Trust has a 12-month low of GBX 144.50 ($1.84) and a 12-month high of GBX 176.50 ($2.25). The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 6.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.66. The stock has a market cap of £370.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,026.35 and a beta of 0.89.

Get Henderson European Focus Trust alerts:

About Henderson European Focus Trust

(Get Free Report)

Featured Articles

Henderson European Focus Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Henderson Investment Funds Limited. It is co-managed by Henderson Global Investors Limited. The fund invests in public equity markets of Continental Europe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Receive News & Ratings for Henderson European Focus Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Henderson European Focus Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.