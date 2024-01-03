Henderson European Focus Trust (LON:HEFT) Plans Dividend Increase – GBX 3.05 Per Share

Posted by on Jan 3rd, 2024

Henderson European Focus Trust (LON:HEFTGet Free Report) declared a dividend on Friday, December 13th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 4th will be paid a dividend of GBX 3.05 ($0.04) per share on Monday, February 5th. This represents a yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 4th. This is a boost from Henderson European Focus Trust’s previous dividend of $1.30. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Henderson European Focus Trust Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of Henderson European Focus Trust stock opened at GBX 174.35 ($2.22) on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 164.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 160.72. Henderson European Focus Trust has a 12-month low of GBX 144.50 ($1.84) and a 12-month high of GBX 176.50 ($2.25). The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 6.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.66. The stock has a market cap of £370.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,026.35 and a beta of 0.89.

About Henderson European Focus Trust

(Get Free Report)

Henderson European Focus Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Henderson Investment Funds Limited. It is co-managed by Henderson Global Investors Limited. The fund invests in public equity markets of Continental Europe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Featured Articles

Dividend History for Henderson European Focus Trust (LON:HEFT)

Receive News & Ratings for Henderson European Focus Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Henderson European Focus Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.