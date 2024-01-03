Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,140,000 shares, a decrease of 13.0% from the November 30th total of 4,760,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,630,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.5 days. Approximately 1.7% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Hilton Worldwide Trading Down 0.6 %

HLT stock traded down $1.14 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $178.93. The stock had a trading volume of 1,476,145 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,511,422. Hilton Worldwide has a 52 week low of $126.14 and a 52 week high of $183.51. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $169.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $156.63. The firm has a market cap of $45.88 billion, a PE ratio of 36.00, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.23.

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67. Hilton Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 115.21% and a net margin of 13.13%. The company had revenue of $2.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.62 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.31 earnings per share. Hilton Worldwide’s revenue was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Hilton Worldwide will post 6.08 EPS for the current year.

Hilton Worldwide Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 17th were given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.34%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 16th. Hilton Worldwide’s payout ratio is 12.07%.

Hilton Worldwide announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, November 9th that authorizes the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 7.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have commented on HLT. HSBC began coverage on Hilton Worldwide in a report on Monday, October 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $191.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on Hilton Worldwide in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Hilton Worldwide from $182.00 to $183.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Truist Financial upped their price target on Hilton Worldwide from $172.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Hilton Worldwide from $169.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $167.54.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Christopher W. Silcock sold 10,863 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.61, for a total value of $1,809,884.43. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 58,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,706,032.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 2.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Hilton Worldwide

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HLT. Fulton Bank N.A. grew its position in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 5.0% during the second quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 1,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 0.6% during the third quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,354,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 3.0% during the second quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $481,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 21.5% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 542 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 9.0% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.71% of the company’s stock.

Hilton Worldwide Company Profile

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, engages in managing, franchising, owning, and leasing hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands. It operates luxury hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, and Conrad Hotels & Resorts brand; lifestyle hotels under the Canopy by Hilton, Curio Collection by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Tempo by Hilton, and Motto by Hilton brand; full service hotels under the Signia by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, and DoubleTree by Hilton brand; service hotels under the Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, and Tru by Hilton brand; all-suite hotels under the Embassy Suites by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, and Home2 Suites by Hilton brand; and premium economy hotel under the Spark by Hilton brand, as well as Hilton Grand Vacations.

Featured Stories

