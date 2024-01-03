Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (NYSE:HIMS) Insider Soleil Boughton Sells 13,744 Shares

Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (NYSE:HIMS – Get Free Report) insider Soleil Boughton sold 13,744 shares of Hims & Hers Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.80, for a total transaction of $120,947.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 154,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,358,236. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Hims & Hers Health Trading Down 6.1 %

NYSE:HIMS traded down $0.59 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $9.05. 4,458,988 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,118,794. Hims & Hers Health, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.65 and a fifty-two week high of $12.34. The company has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion, a PE ratio of -54.88 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.54.

Hims & Hers Health (NYSE:HIMS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $226.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $220.08 million. Hims & Hers Health had a negative return on equity of 11.22% and a negative net margin of 4.50%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 56.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.09) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Hims & Hers Health, Inc. will post -0.13 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Imperial Capital began coverage on shares of Hims & Hers Health in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. They set an “inline” rating and a $9.00 price objective for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $12.08.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hims & Hers Health

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HIMS. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Hims & Hers Health by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 185,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $986,000 after acquiring an additional 13,500 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Hims & Hers Health by 249.9% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 34,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,000 after buying an additional 24,796 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hims & Hers Health in the first quarter valued at about $949,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Hims & Hers Health by 2.5% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 616,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,285,000 after buying an additional 14,990 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Hims & Hers Health by 1.3% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 253,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,350,000 after buying an additional 3,226 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.45% of the company’s stock.

Hims & Hers Health Company Profile

Hims & Hers Health, Inc operates a telehealth platform that connects consumers to licensed healthcare professionals. The company offers a range of health and wellness products and services available to purchase on its websites and mobile application directly by customers. It also provides prescription medication on a recurring basis and ongoing care from healthcare providers; and over-the-counter drug and device products, cosmetics, and supplement products, primarily focusing on wellness, sexual health and wellness, skincare, and hair care.

