Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (NYSE:HIMS) Insider Soleil Boughton Sells 13,744 Shares

Posted by on Jan 3rd, 2024

Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (NYSE:HIMSGet Free Report) insider Soleil Boughton sold 13,744 shares of Hims & Hers Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.80, for a total transaction of $120,947.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 154,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,358,236. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Hims & Hers Health Trading Down 6.1 %

NYSE:HIMS traded down $0.59 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $9.05. 4,458,988 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,118,794. Hims & Hers Health, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.65 and a fifty-two week high of $12.34. The company has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion, a PE ratio of -54.88 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.54.

Hims & Hers Health (NYSE:HIMSGet Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $226.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $220.08 million. Hims & Hers Health had a negative return on equity of 11.22% and a negative net margin of 4.50%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 56.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.09) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Hims & Hers Health, Inc. will post -0.13 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Imperial Capital began coverage on shares of Hims & Hers Health in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. They set an “inline” rating and a $9.00 price objective for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $12.08.

View Our Latest Research Report on Hims & Hers Health

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hims & Hers Health

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HIMS. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Hims & Hers Health by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 185,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $986,000 after acquiring an additional 13,500 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Hims & Hers Health by 249.9% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 34,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,000 after buying an additional 24,796 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hims & Hers Health in the first quarter valued at about $949,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Hims & Hers Health by 2.5% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 616,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,285,000 after buying an additional 14,990 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Hims & Hers Health by 1.3% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 253,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,350,000 after buying an additional 3,226 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.45% of the company’s stock.

Hims & Hers Health Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Hims & Hers Health, Inc operates a telehealth platform that connects consumers to licensed healthcare professionals. The company offers a range of health and wellness products and services available to purchase on its websites and mobile application directly by customers. It also provides prescription medication on a recurring basis and ongoing care from healthcare providers; and over-the-counter drug and device products, cosmetics, and supplement products, primarily focusing on wellness, sexual health and wellness, skincare, and hair care.

Featured Articles

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for Hims & Hers Health (NYSE:HIMS)

Receive News & Ratings for Hims & Hers Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hims & Hers Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.