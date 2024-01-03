HLS Therapeutics (TSE:HLS) Stock Price Up 0.8%

HLS Therapeutics Inc. (TSE:HLS – Get Free Report) rose 0.8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$4.20 and last traded at C$3.99. Approximately 4,212 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 56% from the average daily volume of 9,629 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$3.96.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HLS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Stifel Canada downgraded shares of HLS Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of HLS Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from C$12.25 to C$5.00 in a research note on Friday, November 10th.

Get HLS Therapeutics alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on HLS

HLS Therapeutics Stock Up 0.8 %

The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$3.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$4.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 89.13. The stock has a market cap of C$127.96 million, a P/E ratio of -3.41 and a beta of 1.05.

HLS Therapeutics (TSE:HLS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported C($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.16) by C($0.12). HLS Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 45.41% and a negative return on equity of 24.49%. The company had revenue of C$21.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$21.97 million. As a group, research analysts expect that HLS Therapeutics Inc. will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. purchased 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$4.30 per share, with a total value of C$86,000.00. Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 26,000 shares of company stock valued at $101,910. Corporate insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

HLS Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

HLS Therapeutics Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, acquires and commercializes pharmaceutical products in the specialty central nervous system and cardiovascular markets in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company's product portfolio includes Clozaril, an atypical antipsychotic for management of symptoms of treatment-resistant schizophrenia; Vascepa, an icosapent ethyl capsules for cardiovascular disease; and PERSERIS, an injectable risperidone product for the treatment of schizophrenia.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for HLS Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HLS Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.