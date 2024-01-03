HomeStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:HMST) Short Interest Update

HomeStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:HMST – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,530,000 shares, a drop of 8.9% from the November 30th total of 1,680,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 311,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.9 days. Approximately 8.8% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

HomeStreet Trading Down 6.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ HMST traded down $0.65 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $9.56. 126,882 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 139,791. The business has a 50 day moving average of $7.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $179.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.06 and a beta of 1.35. HomeStreet has a 1 year low of $4.20 and a 1 year high of $30.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.17.

HomeStreet (NASDAQ:HMST – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $49.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.27 million. HomeStreet had a negative net margin of 3.60% and a positive return on equity of 3.51%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that HomeStreet will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HomeStreet Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 8th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.18%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 7th. HomeStreet’s payout ratio is -48.19%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com began coverage on HomeStreet in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Wedbush cut their price target on shares of HomeStreet from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of HomeStreet from $8.00 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, HomeStreet currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.33.

Institutional Trading of HomeStreet

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp lifted its stake in HomeStreet by 28.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,092,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $51,748,000 after acquiring an additional 240,973 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in HomeStreet by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 632,497 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $17,444,000 after purchasing an additional 52,767 shares in the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC increased its stake in HomeStreet by 26.4% in the 2nd quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 628,950 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,723,000 after buying an additional 131,450 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in HomeStreet by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 492,811 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,839,000 after buying an additional 24,483 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of HomeStreet by 23.2% during the 1st quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 461,665 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,305,000 after buying an additional 86,905 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.45% of the company’s stock.

About HomeStreet

HomeStreet, Inc operates as the bank holding company for HomeStreet Bank that provides commercial, mortgage, and consumer/retail banking services primarily in the Western United States. The company offers personal and business checking, savings accounts, interest-bearing, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit; credit cards; insurance; and cash management services.

Featured Articles

