Humacyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUMAW) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Humacyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUMAW – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, an increase of 9.1% from the November 30th total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Humacyte Stock Performance

NASDAQ:HUMAW traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.42. The stock had a trading volume of 1,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,050. Humacyte has a 12-month low of $0.35 and a 12-month high of $1.20. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.65.

Institutional Trading of Humacyte

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sio Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Humacyte in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Humacyte by 15.5% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 223,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 30,000 shares during the period. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Humacyte in the 2nd quarter valued at about $108,000.

About Humacyte

Humacyte, Inc engages in the development and manufacture of off-the-shelf, implantable, and bioengineered human tissues for the treatment of diseases and conditions across a range of anatomic locations in multiple therapeutic areas. The company using its proprietary and scientific technology platform to engineer and manufacture human acellular vessels (HAVs).

