Hycroft Mining Holding Co. (NASDAQ:HYMC) Short Interest Down 10.1% in December

Hycroft Mining Holding Co. (NASDAQ:HYMC – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 859,200 shares, a decline of 10.1% from the November 30th total of 955,800 shares. Approximately 5.5% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 195,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.4 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hycroft Mining

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Hycroft Mining by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 112,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,000 after purchasing an additional 10,607 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Hycroft Mining in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Hycroft Mining by 36.7% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 118,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 31,802 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Hycroft Mining by 200.5% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 48,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 32,037 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hycroft Mining by 63.1% during the second quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 92,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 35,814 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Hycroft Mining alerts:

Hycroft Mining Trading Down 7.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ HYMC traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $2.40. The company had a trading volume of 248,704 shares, compared to its average volume of 223,180. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $2.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.03. The company has a quick ratio of 13.32, a current ratio of 13.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.20. Hycroft Mining has a one year low of $1.63 and a one year high of $7.18. The stock has a market cap of $48.50 million, a PE ratio of -0.89 and a beta of 2.13.

Hycroft Mining Company Profile

Hycroft Mining ( NASDAQ:HYMC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The company reported ($0.80) earnings per share for the quarter.

(Get Free Report)

Hycroft Mining Holding Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a gold and silver development company in the United States. The company holds interests in the Hycroft mine that consists of 30 private parcels with patented claims comprising approximately 1,787 acres, and 3,247 unpatented mining claims that encompass approximately 62,298 acres located in the state of Nevada.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Hycroft Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hycroft Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.