Hydro One Limited (OTCMKTS:HRNNF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Hydro One Limited (OTCMKTS:HRNNF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,644,500 shares, a growth of 19.1% from the November 30th total of 7,256,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 63,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 136.6 days.

Separately, Scotiabank decreased their target price on Hydro One from C$36.00 to C$35.00 in a research report on Monday, September 18th.

OTCMKTS:HRNNF traded up $0.27 on Tuesday, reaching $29.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 45,596 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,617. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $27.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.34. Hydro One has a 1-year low of $24.08 and a 1-year high of $29.85.

Hydro One Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an electricity transmission and distribution company in Ontario. The company operates through three segments: Transmission, Distribution, and Other. It owns and operates high-voltage transmission lines and primary low-voltage distribution network.

