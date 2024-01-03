i3 Energy (LON:I3E) Trading Down 3.4%

i3 Energy Plc (LON:I3E – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 3.4% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 10.07 ($0.13) and last traded at GBX 10.30 ($0.13). 2,739,810 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 11% from the average session volume of 2,466,672 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 10.66 ($0.14).

i3 Energy Trading Down 3.4 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.53, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market cap of £123.60 million, a P/E ratio of 343.33 and a beta of 0.24. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 10.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 12.40.

Insider Activity at i3 Energy

In other i3 Energy news, insider Majid Shafiq purchased 337,291 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 10 ($0.13) per share, with a total value of £33,729.10 ($42,950.59). 8.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About i3 Energy

i3 Energy Plc, a holding company, engages in the acquisition, development, and production of oil and gas assets in the United Kingdom and Canada. The company owns interest in the 13/23c and 13/23d blocks of Liberator oil field; and 75% interest in the 13/23c-10 well in the Serenity oil field. It also owns working interest in Central Alberta, Wapiti / Elmworth, Simonette, and the Clearwater play properties.

