IAMGOLD Co. (NYSE:IAG) Short Interest Update

IAMGOLD Co. (NYSE:IAG – Get Free Report) (TSE:IMG) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,130,000 shares, a growth of 16.3% from the November 30th total of 4,410,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,270,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days. Currently, 1.1% of the shares of the company are sold short.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in IAG. Two Sigma Investments LP raised its holdings in IAMGOLD by 492.0% during the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 7,284,801 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $19,742,000 after buying an additional 6,054,262 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in IAMGOLD in the 4th quarter valued at about $12,557,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its holdings in shares of IAMGOLD by 269.0% during the first quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 5,687,600 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $15,413,000 after purchasing an additional 4,146,200 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of IAMGOLD by 1,754.5% in the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 3,693,244 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $9,784,000 after buying an additional 3,494,096 shares during the period. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in IAMGOLD during the fourth quarter worth approximately $7,776,000. 49.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of IAMGOLD stock traded down $0.05 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $2.39. 6,939,953 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,852,927. The stock has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a PE ratio of 9.38, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.60. IAMGOLD has a 12 month low of $1.99 and a 12 month high of $3.34. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $2.46 and its 200 day moving average is $2.45.

IAMGOLD ( NYSE:IAG Get Free Report ) (TSE:IMG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 10th. The mining company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.01. IAMGOLD had a return on equity of 0.38% and a net margin of 14.24%. The firm had revenue of $224.50 million during the quarter. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.03) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that IAMGOLD will post 0.02 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on IAG shares. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of IAMGOLD from $3.25 to $3.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on IAMGOLD from $3.25 to $3.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of IAMGOLD from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $1.75 to $2.75 in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of IAMGOLD in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, IAMGOLD currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.46.

IAMGOLD Corporation, through its subsidiaries, explores, develops, and operates gold mining properties in North America and West Africa. The company owns 100% interest in the Westwood mine, covers an area of 1,925 hectare and located in Quebec and the Côté gold project, which covers an area of 596 square kilometer located in Ontario, Canada; and 90% interests in the Essakane mine situated in Burkina Faso and Boto gold project located in Senegal, West Africa.

