ICON Public Limited (NASDAQ:ICLR) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

ICON Public Limited (NASDAQ:ICLR – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,550,000 shares, a drop of 7.7% from the November 30th total of 1,680,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 522,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.0 days. Currently, 1.9% of the shares of the company are sold short.

ICON Public Stock Down 4.3 %

Shares of ICON Public stock traded down $12.07 on Wednesday, hitting $268.74. 895,695 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 632,848. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. ICON Public has a 12-month low of $181.92 and a 12-month high of $288.49. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $267.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $254.49. The company has a market cap of $22.13 billion, a PE ratio of 43.35, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.10.

ICON Public (NASDAQ:ICLR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The medical research company reported $3.10 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $3.10. The firm had revenue of $2.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.05 billion. ICON Public had a net margin of 6.40% and a return on equity of 11.25%. Sell-side analysts predict that ICON Public will post 12.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup upped their target price on ICON Public from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on ICON Public from $295.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of ICON Public from $290.00 to $275.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of ICON Public from $278.00 to $287.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $274.00 target price on shares of ICON Public in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $291.55.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ICON Public

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ICLR. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of ICON Public by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 220,890 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $55,267,000 after purchasing an additional 13,335 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its holdings in ICON Public by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 110,747 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $27,709,000 after buying an additional 2,605 shares during the period. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP raised its stake in shares of ICON Public by 108.4% in the 3rd quarter. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP now owns 89,860 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $22,129,000 after buying an additional 46,739 shares in the last quarter. Globeflex Capital L P lifted its holdings in shares of ICON Public by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 53,006 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $11,322,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS lifted its holdings in shares of ICON Public by 17.5% during the 3rd quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 49,660 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $12,229,000 after acquiring an additional 7,385 shares during the period. 95.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ICON Public Company Profile

ICON Public Limited Company, a clinical research organization, provides outsourced development and commercialization services in Ireland, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company specializes in the strategic development, management, and analysis of programs that support various stages of the clinical development process from compound selection to Phase I-IV clinical studies.

