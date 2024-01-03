Idaho Strategic Resources, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:IDR) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Idaho Strategic Resources, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:IDR – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,600 shares, a growth of 11.6% from the November 30th total of 8,600 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 19,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Idaho Strategic Resources

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. JW Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Idaho Strategic Resources in the first quarter valued at about $2,271,000. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in Idaho Strategic Resources in the second quarter valued at about $574,000. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Idaho Strategic Resources by 8,404.5% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 18,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 18,742 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Idaho Strategic Resources by 15.2% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 81,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $436,000 after purchasing an additional 10,768 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Idaho Strategic Resources in the second quarter valued at about $57,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.43% of the company’s stock.

Idaho Strategic Resources Price Performance

Idaho Strategic Resources stock traded down €0.35 ($0.38) on Wednesday, reaching €5.95 ($6.54). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,642 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,798. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 2.36. The firm has a market cap of $72.95 million, a P/E ratio of 49.58 and a beta of 0.67. Idaho Strategic Resources has a twelve month low of €4.47 ($4.91) and a twelve month high of €7.10 ($7.80).

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Idaho Strategic Resources ( NYSEAMERICAN:IDR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 6th. The company reported €0.03 ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of €0.01 ($0.01) by €0.02 ($0.02). The company had revenue of €3.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of €3.50 million. Idaho Strategic Resources had a return on equity of 7.73% and a net margin of 10.84%. Equities research analysts forecast that Idaho Strategic Resources will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Idaho Strategic Resources from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th.

About Idaho Strategic Resources

Idaho Strategic Resources, Inc, a resource-based company, engages in exploring for, developing, and extracting gold, silver, and base metal mineral resources in the Greater Coeur d'Alene Mining District of North Idaho. Its portfolio of mineral properties includes the Golden Chest Mine, a producing gold mine located in the Murray Gold Belt (MGB) of North Idaho; approximately 1,500 acres of patented mineral property and approximately 5,000 acres of nearby and adjacent un-patented mineral property located within the MGB; rare earth element projects located in the Idaho REE-Th Belt near Salmon, Idaho; and early-stage exploration properties in Central Idaho.

