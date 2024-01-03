Idaho Strategic Resources, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:IDR) Short Interest Up 11.6% in December

Idaho Strategic Resources, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:IDR – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,600 shares, an increase of 11.6% from the November 30th total of 8,600 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 19,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.
Idaho Strategic Resources Stock Down 2.9 %
Shares of IDR stock traded down €0.18 ($0.20) on Wednesday, hitting €6.12 ($6.73). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,496 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,912. The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Idaho Strategic Resources has a fifty-two week low of €4.47 ($4.91) and a fifty-two week high of €7.10 ($7.80). The firm has a market cap of $75.03 million, a PE ratio of 49.58 and a beta of 0.67.
Idaho Strategic Resources (NYSEAMERICAN:IDR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The company reported €0.03 ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of €0.01 ($0.01) by €0.02 ($0.02). The firm had revenue of €3.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of €3.50 million. Idaho Strategic Resources had a net margin of 10.84% and a return on equity of 7.73%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Idaho Strategic Resources will post 0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Separately, TheStreet raised Idaho Strategic Resources from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 5th.
Idaho Strategic Resources, Inc, a resource-based company, engages in exploring for, developing, and extracting gold, silver, and base metal mineral resources in the Greater Coeur d'Alene Mining District of North Idaho. Its portfolio of mineral properties includes the Golden Chest Mine, a producing gold mine located in the Murray Gold Belt (MGB) of North Idaho; approximately 1,500 acres of patented mineral property and approximately 5,000 acres of nearby and adjacent un-patented mineral property located within the MGB; rare earth element projects located in the Idaho REE-Th Belt near Salmon, Idaho; and early-stage exploration properties in Central Idaho.
