Idaho Strategic Resources, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:IDR) Short Interest Up 11.6% in December

Idaho Strategic Resources, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:IDR – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,600 shares, an increase of 11.6% from the November 30th total of 8,600 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 19,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Idaho Strategic Resources Stock Down 2.9 %

Shares of IDR stock traded down €0.18 ($0.20) on Wednesday, hitting €6.12 ($6.73). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,496 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,912. The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Idaho Strategic Resources has a fifty-two week low of €4.47 ($4.91) and a fifty-two week high of €7.10 ($7.80). The firm has a market cap of $75.03 million, a PE ratio of 49.58 and a beta of 0.67.

Idaho Strategic Resources (NYSEAMERICAN:IDR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The company reported €0.03 ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of €0.01 ($0.01) by €0.02 ($0.02). The firm had revenue of €3.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of €3.50 million. Idaho Strategic Resources had a net margin of 10.84% and a return on equity of 7.73%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Idaho Strategic Resources will post 0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Idaho Strategic Resources

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JW Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Idaho Strategic Resources during the first quarter worth $2,271,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Idaho Strategic Resources by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 145,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $776,000 after acquiring an additional 2,865 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Idaho Strategic Resources in the second quarter valued at about $574,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Idaho Strategic Resources by 15.2% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 81,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $436,000 after acquiring an additional 10,768 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its position in Idaho Strategic Resources by 8,404.5% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 18,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 18,742 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 8.43% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet raised Idaho Strategic Resources from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 5th.

About Idaho Strategic Resources

Idaho Strategic Resources, Inc, a resource-based company, engages in exploring for, developing, and extracting gold, silver, and base metal mineral resources in the Greater Coeur d'Alene Mining District of North Idaho. Its portfolio of mineral properties includes the Golden Chest Mine, a producing gold mine located in the Murray Gold Belt (MGB) of North Idaho; approximately 1,500 acres of patented mineral property and approximately 5,000 acres of nearby and adjacent un-patented mineral property located within the MGB; rare earth element projects located in the Idaho REE-Th Belt near Salmon, Idaho; and early-stage exploration properties in Central Idaho.

