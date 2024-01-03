Imperial Petroleum Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NASDAQ:IMPP)

Imperial Petroleum Inc. (NASDAQ:IMPP – Get Free Report) saw some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Traders acquired 15,514 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 838% compared to the typical daily volume of 1,654 call options.
Imperial Petroleum Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:IMPP traded up $0.08 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $2.82. 1,086,848 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,099,773. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.08. Imperial Petroleum has a 12-month low of $1.18 and a 12-month high of $5.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.19 million, a P/E ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.36.
Imperial Petroleum (NASDAQ:IMPP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Imperial Petroleum had a return on equity of 41.38% and a net margin of 40.90%. The company had revenue of $29.38 million for the quarter.
Institutional Trading of Imperial Petroleum
About Imperial Petroleum
Imperial Petroleum Inc provides international seaborne transportation services to oil producers, refineries, and commodities traders. It carries refined petroleum products, such as gasoline, diesel, fuel oil, and jet fuel, as well as edible oils and chemicals, crude oils, iron ore, coal and grains, and minor bulks, such as bauxite, phosphate, and fertilizers.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Imperial Petroleum
- What Are Trending Stocks? Trending Stocks Explained
- How to invest in farmland: 7 simple ways
- How to Capture the Benefits of Dividend Increases
- Are bank stocks a good buy right now?
- Unveiling The Power Of VWAP: A Key Indicator For Traders
- Starbucks stock is suddenly surrounded by analysts
Receive News & Ratings for Imperial Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Imperial Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.