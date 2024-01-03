Imperial Petroleum Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NASDAQ:IMPP)

Imperial Petroleum Inc. (NASDAQ:IMPP – Get Free Report) saw some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Traders acquired 15,514 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 838% compared to the typical daily volume of 1,654 call options.

Imperial Petroleum Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:IMPP traded up $0.08 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $2.82. 1,086,848 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,099,773. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.08. Imperial Petroleum has a 12-month low of $1.18 and a 12-month high of $5.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.19 million, a P/E ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.36.

Imperial Petroleum (NASDAQ:IMPP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Imperial Petroleum had a return on equity of 41.38% and a net margin of 40.90%. The company had revenue of $29.38 million for the quarter.

Institutional Trading of Imperial Petroleum

About Imperial Petroleum

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Imperial Petroleum in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Imperial Petroleum in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Imperial Petroleum by 185.2% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 84,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 54,688 shares in the last quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Imperial Petroleum during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Imperial Petroleum during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. 46.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Imperial Petroleum Inc provides international seaborne transportation services to oil producers, refineries, and commodities traders. It carries refined petroleum products, such as gasoline, diesel, fuel oil, and jet fuel, as well as edible oils and chemicals, crude oils, iron ore, coal and grains, and minor bulks, such as bauxite, phosphate, and fertilizers.

Featured Stories

