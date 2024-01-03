Insider Selling: Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) Director Sells 882 Shares of Stock

Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Free Report) Director Abhijit Y. Talwalkar sold 882 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $768.75, for a total value of $678,037.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,604 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,920,575. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Lam Research Stock Performance

NASDAQ:LRCX traded down $12.37 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $736.93. 922,434 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,017,963. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 3.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $97.12 billion, a PE ratio of 25.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 1.54. Lam Research Co. has a one year low of $412.60 and a one year high of $801.29. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $705.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $668.76.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The semiconductor company reported $6.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.15 by $0.70. The company had revenue of $3.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.42 billion. Lam Research had a net margin of 25.08% and a return on equity of 50.02%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 31.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $10.42 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Lam Research Co. will post 27.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lam Research Increases Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 13th will be given a $2.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 12th. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.09%. This is a boost from Lam Research’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.20%.

Several research firms have recently commented on LRCX. Redburn Atlantic began coverage on Lam Research in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $800.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Lam Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their target price for the company from $680.00 to $725.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Lam Research from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $720.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on Lam Research from $750.00 to $700.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Lam Research from $720.00 to $700.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $685.75.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Lam Research in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Bollard Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lam Research by 60.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 40 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Lam Research during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Lam Research in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new stake in Lam Research in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.08% of the company’s stock.

About Lam Research

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

Featured Stories

