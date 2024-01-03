Insider Selling: Nauticus Robotics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KITT) CEO Sells 19,667 Shares of Stock

Nauticus Robotics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KITT – Get Free Report) CEO Nicolaus Radford sold 19,667 shares of Nauticus Robotics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.64, for a total value of $12,586.88. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,024,921 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,935,949.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Nauticus Robotics Stock Down 15.9 %

Shares of KITT stock traded down $0.09 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $0.50. 793,031 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 734,192. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.73. Nauticus Robotics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $0.48 and a twelve month high of $4.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.22 and a beta of 0.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 2.15.

Get Nauticus Robotics alerts:

Nauticus Robotics (NASDAQ:KITT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.06). Nauticus Robotics had a negative net margin of 175.68% and a negative return on equity of 2,774.34%. The company had revenue of $1.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.80 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Nauticus Robotics, Inc. will post -0.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Nauticus Robotics

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of KITT. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nauticus Robotics during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Nauticus Robotics in the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. State Street Corp bought a new stake in Nauticus Robotics in the second quarter worth approximately $60,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nauticus Robotics during the 3rd quarter worth $124,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Nauticus Robotics by 15.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 114,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,000 after purchasing an additional 15,691 shares in the last quarter. 2.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Free Report)

Nauticus Robotics, Inc develops and provides ocean robots, software, and services to the ocean industry. The company offers Aquanaut, an autonomous underwater vehicle (AUV) with sensor suite, which provides capability to observe and inspect subsea assets or other subsea features; and Argonaut, a derivative product of the Aquanaut that is used for non-industrial and government applications.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Nauticus Robotics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nauticus Robotics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.