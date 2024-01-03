inSure DeFi Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $185,022.34 (SURE)

inSure DeFi (SURE) traded 6.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on January 3rd. During the last week, inSure DeFi has traded 10.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. One inSure DeFi token can currently be purchased for $0.0048 or 0.00000011 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. inSure DeFi has a market cap of $128.74 million and $185,022.34 worth of inSure DeFi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.23 or 0.00005193 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.97 or 0.00018572 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $42,923.40 or 1.00062971 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.02 or 0.00011701 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.56 or 0.00010627 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $84.96 or 0.00198057 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000683 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0272 or 0.00000063 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0269 or 0.00000063 BTC.

inSure DeFi Token Profile

inSure DeFi (CRYPTO:SURE) is a token. It launched on July 1st, 2019. inSure DeFi’s total supply is 88,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 26,790,063,175 tokens. inSure DeFi’s official Twitter account is @insuretoken and its Facebook page is accessible here. inSure DeFi’s official website is insuretoken.net. The Reddit community for inSure DeFi is https://reddit.com/r/insuredefi and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for inSure DeFi is insureteam.medium.com.

Buying and Selling inSure DeFi

According to CryptoCompare, “inSure DeFi (SURE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Ethereum platform. inSure DeFi has a current supply of 88,000,000,000 with 26,790,063,174.642704 in circulation. The last known price of inSure DeFi is 0.00518191 USD and is down -0.38 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 41 active market(s) with $175,502.56 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://insuretoken.net/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as inSure DeFi directly using U.S. dollars.

