InterDigital, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDCC) Short Interest Up 8.3% in December

InterDigital, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDCC – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,060,000 shares, a growth of 8.3% from the November 30th total of 3,750,000 shares. Approximately 16.1% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 325,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 12.5 days.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other InterDigital news, insider Joshua D. Schmidt sold 682 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $68,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 18,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,844,600. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, insider Joshua D. Schmidt sold 682 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $68,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,844,600. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CTO Rajesh Pankaj sold 650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.32, for a total value of $52,208.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 58,184 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,673,338.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 1,982 shares of company stock valued at $175,873. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Get InterDigital alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On InterDigital

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of InterDigital in the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new position in InterDigital in the third quarter valued at $68,000. LSV Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of InterDigital in the second quarter valued at about $77,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of InterDigital by 12.2% during the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,047 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the period. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its holdings in shares of InterDigital by 12.6% during the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 1,280 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.98% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com raised InterDigital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on IDCC

InterDigital Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of IDCC stock traded down $1.53 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $104.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 347,494 shares, compared to its average volume of 341,397. InterDigital has a 1-year low of $56.68 and a 1-year high of $111.79. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $97.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $90.43. The company has a market capitalization of $2.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 2.82 and a quick ratio of 2.82.

InterDigital (NASDAQ:IDCC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.94. The company had revenue of $140.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $98.94 million. InterDigital had a net margin of 36.96% and a return on equity of 35.87%. On average, research analysts anticipate that InterDigital will post 7.86 EPS for the current year.

InterDigital Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 9th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.53%. InterDigital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.32%.

About InterDigital

(Get Free Report)

InterDigital, Inc operates as a global research and development company with focus primarily on wireless, visual, and related technologies. It designs and develops technologies that enable connected in a range of communications and entertainment products and services. It licenses or intend to license its innovations to companies providing products and services, including wireless communications, consumer electronics, personal computer, and automotive, as well as cloud-based services, such as video streaming.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for InterDigital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for InterDigital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.