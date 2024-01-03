Intrusion Inc. (NASDAQ:INTZ) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Intrusion Inc. (NASDAQ:INTZ – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,390,000 shares, a decrease of 9.7% from the November 30th total of 1,540,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,359,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days.

In other Intrusion news, major shareholder Raymond T. Hyer bought 382,359 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $0.31 per share, for a total transaction of $118,531.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,880,979 shares in the company, valued at $893,103.49. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, major shareholder Raymond T. Hyer bought 382,359 shares of Intrusion stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $0.31 per share, with a total value of $118,531.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,880,979 shares in the company, valued at approximately $893,103.49. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Anthony Scott purchased 333,333 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $0.58 per share, with a total value of $193,333.14. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 382,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $222,024.58. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have bought 777,150 shares of company stock worth $347,510. Insiders own 10.06% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Intrusion by 67.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 464,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,240,000 after acquiring an additional 186,350 shares in the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of Intrusion by 16.7% during the first quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 663,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,645,000 after purchasing an additional 95,038 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Intrusion in the first quarter valued at $354,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Intrusion by 2,344.1% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 76,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,000 after buying an additional 72,902 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Intrusion in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on shares of Intrusion from $1.00 to $0.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. Ascendiant Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Intrusion from $5.00 to $4.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 24th.

INTZ remained flat at $0.24 during trading on Wednesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 328,310 shares, compared to its average volume of 488,855. Intrusion has a one year low of $0.19 and a one year high of $3.96. The company has a market cap of $8.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.32 and a beta of 0.56. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $0.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.62.

Intrusion (NASDAQ:INTZ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $1.47 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.06 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Intrusion will post -0.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Intrusion Inc, a cybersecurity company in the United States. The company offers its customers access to threat intelligence database, which contains the historical data, known associations, and reputational behavior of Internet Protocol addresses. It offers INTRUSION Shield, a cybersecurity solution based on security-as-a-service solution to identify and stop Zero-Day and ransomware attacks.

