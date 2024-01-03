Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,570,000 shares, an increase of 9.6% from the November 30th total of 4,170,000 shares. Approximately 1.7% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,430,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.2 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently commented on INTU shares. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Intuit from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Intuit in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $642.00 price objective on shares of Intuit in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Intuit from $525.00 to $570.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, Argus upped their price target on shares of Intuit from $580.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Intuit currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $587.67.

Get Intuit alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on Intuit

Intuit Trading Down 2.1 %

INTU stock traded down $12.62 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $591.14. 1,435,239 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,551,020. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $564.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $525.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25. The company has a market cap of $165.46 billion, a PE ratio of 64.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 1.23. Intuit has a one year low of $370.62 and a one year high of $631.07.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 28th. The software maker reported $2.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.49. The firm had revenue of $2.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.88 billion. Intuit had a return on equity of 17.34% and a net margin of 17.53%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.57 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Intuit will post 11.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intuit Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 10th will be paid a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 9th. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio is 39.34%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Intuit news, Director Raul Vazquez sold 1,631 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $622.92, for a total value of $1,015,982.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Intuit news, Director Raul Vazquez sold 1,631 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $622.92, for a total value of $1,015,982.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Sasan K. Goodarzi sold 93,641 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $569.02, for a total value of $53,283,601.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 65,324 shares in the company, valued at $37,170,662.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 97,210 shares of company stock worth $55,300,600. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Intuit

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. grew its holdings in Intuit by 39.6% during the first quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 3,648 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,754,000 after purchasing an additional 1,035 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Intuit by 10.6% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 504,309 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $242,492,000 after purchasing an additional 48,196 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in Intuit by 8.4% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 3,227 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,552,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Intuit by 7.1% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 53,691 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $25,825,000 after purchasing an additional 3,576 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in Intuit by 6.6% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 34,207 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $16,448,000 after purchasing an additional 2,127 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.63% of the company’s stock.

Intuit Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Intuit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.