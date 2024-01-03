Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:VPV) Major Shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. Acquires 14,926 Shares

Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:VPV – Get Free Report) major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 14,926 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $10.02 per share, for a total transaction of $149,558.52. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 2,649,187 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,544,853.74. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Saba Capital Management, L.P. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, December 14th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 41,417 shares of Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $10.03 per share, for a total transaction of $415,412.51.

On Tuesday, December 12th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 24,711 shares of Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $9.93 per share, with a total value of $245,380.23.

On Friday, December 8th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 793 shares of Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $9.88 per share, for a total transaction of $7,834.84.

On Wednesday, December 6th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 3,498 shares of Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $9.86 per share, with a total value of $34,490.28.

On Monday, December 4th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 8,713 shares of Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $9.81 per share, for a total transaction of $85,474.53.

On Thursday, November 30th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 2,397 shares of Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $9.63 per share, with a total value of $23,083.11.

On Monday, November 27th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 22,064 shares of Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $9.49 per share, for a total transaction of $209,387.36.

Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE VPV traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $10.09. 30,172 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 39,336. The company’s 50 day moving average is $9.52 and its 200 day moving average is $9.50. Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust has a one year low of $8.58 and a one year high of $10.58.

Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust Dividend Announcement

Institutional Trading of Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.0278 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $0.33 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.31%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in VPV. TD Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $47,000. Almitas Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $100,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $110,000. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust by 16.4% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 13,102 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 1,848 shares during the last quarter.

About Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust

Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Canada Ltd., Invesco Hong Kong Limited, and INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

