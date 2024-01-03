Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ) Holdings Trimmed by Bailard Inc.

Bailard Inc. trimmed its position in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 4.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 285,171 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 13,336 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ makes up about 3.4% of Bailard Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Bailard Inc. owned approximately 0.05% of Invesco QQQ worth $102,168,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Invesco QQQ by 244.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 380,566 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $136,345,000 after buying an additional 270,035 shares during the last quarter. Drake & Associates LLC grew its position in Invesco QQQ by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Drake & Associates LLC now owns 18,192 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,518,000 after buying an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 18,359 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,577,000 after purchasing an additional 723 shares in the last quarter. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC now owns 2,350 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $842,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pursue Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ during the 3rd quarter worth $1,036,000. 43.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Invesco QQQ alerts:

Invesco QQQ Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ QQQ traded down $3.78 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $398.81. 38,396,154 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 47,827,445. Invesco QQQ has a 1 year low of $260.34 and a 1 year high of $412.92. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $387.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $375.22.

Invesco QQQ Announces Dividend

Invesco QQQ Profile

The business also recently announced a None dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 28th will be given a dividend of $0.2158 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 27th.

(Free Report)

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QQQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco QQQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco QQQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.