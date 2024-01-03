Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:RCD) Hits New 12-Month Low at $46.05

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:RCD – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $46.05 and last traded at $46.09, with a volume of 84821 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $47.23.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF Price Performance

The company has a 50-day moving average of $50.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $61.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $517.13 million, a PE ratio of 20.79 and a beta of 1.32.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Friedenthal Financial raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF by 201.1% in the 3rd quarter. Friedenthal Financial now owns 27,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,575,000 after acquiring an additional 18,428 shares during the period. Leuthold Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,324,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $305,000. Yoder Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF by 210.8% in the 3rd quarter. Yoder Wealth Management Inc. now owns 30,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,001,000 after acquiring an additional 20,949 shares during the period. Finally, Meitav Investment House Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,038,000.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF Company Profile

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF (the Fund), formerly Rydex S&P Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P Equal Weight Index Consumer Discretionary (the Index). The Index is an unmanaged equal-weighted version of the S&P 500 Consumer Discretionary Index that consists of the common stocks of industries, such as automobiles and components, consumer durables, apparel, hotels, restaurants, leisure, media and retailing that comprise the consumer discretionary sector of the S&P 500 Index.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.