Investment Analysts’ Price Target Changes for January 3rd (ABT, AGR, ALRM, ANIK, APGE, ARE, AVXL, BBSI, BDX, BJRI)

Posted by on Jan 3rd, 2024

Investment Analysts’ price target changes for Wednesday, January 3rd:

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) had its price target increased by Raymond James from $110.00 to $124.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Avangrid (NYSE:AGR) had its target price raised by Mizuho from $33.00 to $34.00. Mizuho currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Alarm.com (NASDAQ:ALRM) had its price target raised by Roth Mkm from $67.00 to $70.00. Roth Mkm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Anika Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ANIK) had its target price increased by Barrington Research from $28.00 to $29.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Apogee Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APGE) had its price target raised by Guggenheim from $29.00 to $44.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE) had its price target raised by Mizuho from $145.00 to $154.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Anavex Life Sciences (NASDAQ:AVXL) had its target price reduced by HC Wainwright from $54.00 to $40.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Barrett Business Services (NASDAQ:BBSI) had its target price increased by Barrington Research from $115.00 to $141.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) had its target price increased by Raymond James from $269.00 to $275.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

BJ’s Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI) had its price target boosted by Barclays PLC from $25.00 to $30.00. The firm currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN) had its price target increased by Barclays PLC from $27.00 to $31.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN) had its price target raised by Raymond James from $28.00 to $30.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Dutch Bros (NYSE:BROS) had its target price increased by Barclays PLC from $28.00 to $31.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) had its target price raised by Raymond James from $61.00 to $67.00. The firm currently has a strong-buy rating on the stock.

Calix (NYSE:CALX) had its target price increased by Rosenblatt Securities from $47.00 to $57.00. Rosenblatt Securities currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Chord Energy (NASDAQ:CHRD) had its price target reduced by Mizuho from $197.00 to $188.00. Mizuho currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) had its target price raised by Barclays PLC from $1,885.00 to $2,246.00. Barclays PLC currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Cimpress (NASDAQ:CMPR) had its price target raised by Barrington Research from $91.00 to $100.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Cocrystal Pharma (NASDAQ:COCP) had its target price cut by HC Wainwright from $12.00 to $10.00. HC Wainwright currently has a buy rating on the stock.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) had its price target reduced by Mizuho from $139.00 to $132.00. Mizuho currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) had its target price increased by Sanford C. Bernstein from $80.00 to $90.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN) had its target price increased by Barclays PLC from $60.00 to $64.00. Barclays PLC currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) had its target price raised by Barclays PLC from $340.00 to $346.00. The firm currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) had its target price increased by Barclays PLC from $180.00 to $187.00. Barclays PLC currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) had its target price raised by Raymond James from $131.00 to $147.00. Raymond James currently has a strong-buy rating on the stock.

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) had its price target raised by Barclays PLC from $36.00 to $39.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Envestnet (NYSE:ENV) had its target price boosted by Raymond James from $46.00 to $55.00. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Envestnet (NYSE:ENV) had its price target raised by DA Davidson from $66.00 to $70.00. DA Davidson currently has a buy rating on the stock.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) had its price target cut by Mizuho from $150.00 to $138.00. Mizuho currently has a buy rating on the stock.

JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG) had its target price boosted by Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $35.00 to $41.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

First Wave BioPharma (NASDAQ:FWBI) had its target price raised by Roth Mkm from $11.00 to $40.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

First Watch Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:FWRG) had its target price increased by Barclays PLC from $20.00 to $23.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW) had its price target raised by Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $800.00 to $930.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) had its price target boosted by Raymond James from $310.00 to $372.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) had its target price increased by Raymond James from $172.00 to $175.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) had its price target boosted by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $15.00 to $17.00. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI) had its target price boosted by Citigroup Inc. from $1,550.00 to $1,900.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Magnolia Oil & Gas (NYSE:MGY) had its price target trimmed by Mizuho from $26.00 to $24.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW) had its price target lowered by Mizuho from $9.00 to $7.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) had its target price cut by Mizuho from $83.00 to $67.00. Mizuho currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI) had its price target lowered by Mizuho from $35.00 to $34.00. Mizuho currently has a buy rating on the stock.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) had its target price increased by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $125.00 to $145.00. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods currently has an underperform rating on the stock.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) had its target price trimmed by Mizuho from $301.00 to $264.00. Mizuho currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) had its price target increased by Mizuho from $23.00 to $28.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Sabra Health Care REIT (NASDAQ:SBRA) had its price target raised by Mizuho from $15.00 to $17.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

SM Energy (NYSE:SM) had its price target cut by Mizuho from $50.00 to $44.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

U.S. Physical Therapy (NYSE:USPH) had its target price raised by Barrington Research from $111.00 to $120.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Ventas (NYSE:VTR) had its price target raised by Mizuho from $53.00 to $56.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL) had its target price boosted by Mizuho from $90.00 to $98.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Xometry (NASDAQ:XMTR) had its price target boosted by JMP Securities from $26.00 to $42.00. They currently have a market outperform rating on the stock.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) had its target price raised by Raymond James from $133.00 to $137.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) had its price target boosted by Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $245.00 to $290.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

