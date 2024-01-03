Investment Analysts’ Price Target Changes for January 3rd (ABT, AGR, ALRM, ANIK, APGE, ARE, AVXL, BBSI, BDX, BJRI)

Investment Analysts’ price target changes for Wednesday, January 3rd:

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) had its price target increased by Raymond James from $110.00 to $124.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Avangrid (NYSE:AGR) had its target price raised by Mizuho from $33.00 to $34.00. Mizuho currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Alarm.com (NASDAQ:ALRM)

had its price target raised by Roth Mkm from $67.00 to $70.00. Roth Mkm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Anika Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ANIK) had its target price increased by Barrington Research from $28.00 to $29.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Apogee Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APGE) had its price target raised by Guggenheim from $29.00 to $44.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE) had its price target raised by Mizuho from $145.00 to $154.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Anavex Life Sciences (NASDAQ:AVXL) had its target price reduced by HC Wainwright from $54.00 to $40.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Barrett Business Services (NASDAQ:BBSI) had its target price increased by Barrington Research from $115.00 to $141.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) had its target price increased by Raymond James from $269.00 to $275.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

BJ’s Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI) had its price target boosted by Barclays PLC from $25.00 to $30.00. The firm currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN) had its price target increased by Barclays PLC from $27.00 to $31.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN) had its price target raised by Raymond James from $28.00 to $30.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Dutch Bros (NYSE:BROS) had its target price increased by Barclays PLC from $28.00 to $31.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) had its target price raised by Raymond James from $61.00 to $67.00. The firm currently has a strong-buy rating on the stock.

Calix (NYSE:CALX) had its target price increased by Rosenblatt Securities from $47.00 to $57.00. Rosenblatt Securities currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Chord Energy (NASDAQ:CHRD) had its price target reduced by Mizuho from $197.00 to $188.00. Mizuho currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) had its target price raised by Barclays PLC from $1,885.00 to $2,246.00. Barclays PLC currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Cimpress (NASDAQ:CMPR) had its price target raised by Barrington Research from $91.00 to $100.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Cocrystal Pharma (NASDAQ:COCP) had its target price cut by HC Wainwright from $12.00 to $10.00. HC Wainwright currently has a buy rating on the stock.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) had its price target reduced by Mizuho from $139.00 to $132.00. Mizuho currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) had its target price increased by Sanford C. Bernstein from $80.00 to $90.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN) had its target price increased by Barclays PLC from $60.00 to $64.00. Barclays PLC currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) had its target price raised by Barclays PLC from $340.00 to $346.00. The firm currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) had its target price increased by Barclays PLC from $180.00 to $187.00. Barclays PLC currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) had its target price raised by Raymond James from $131.00 to $147.00. Raymond James currently has a strong-buy rating on the stock.

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) had its price target raised by Barclays PLC from $36.00 to $39.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Envestnet (NYSE:ENV) had its target price boosted by Raymond James from $46.00 to $55.00. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Envestnet (NYSE:ENV) had its price target raised by DA Davidson from $66.00 to $70.00. DA Davidson currently has a buy rating on the stock.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) had its price target cut by Mizuho from $150.00 to $138.00. Mizuho currently has a buy rating on the stock.

JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG) had its target price boosted by Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $35.00 to $41.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

First Wave BioPharma (NASDAQ:FWBI) had its target price raised by Roth Mkm from $11.00 to $40.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

First Watch Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:FWRG) had its target price increased by Barclays PLC from $20.00 to $23.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW) had its price target raised by Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $800.00 to $930.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) had its price target boosted by Raymond James from $310.00 to $372.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) had its target price increased by Raymond James from $172.00 to $175.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) had its price target boosted by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $15.00 to $17.00. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI) had its target price boosted by Citigroup Inc. from $1,550.00 to $1,900.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Magnolia Oil & Gas (NYSE:MGY) had its price target trimmed by Mizuho from $26.00 to $24.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW) had its price target lowered by Mizuho from $9.00 to $7.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) had its target price cut by Mizuho from $83.00 to $67.00. Mizuho currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI) had its price target lowered by Mizuho from $35.00 to $34.00. Mizuho currently has a buy rating on the stock.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) had its target price increased by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $125.00 to $145.00. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods currently has an underperform rating on the stock.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) had its target price trimmed by Mizuho from $301.00 to $264.00. Mizuho currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) had its price target increased by Mizuho from $23.00 to $28.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Sabra Health Care REIT (NASDAQ:SBRA) had its price target raised by Mizuho from $15.00 to $17.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

SM Energy (NYSE:SM) had its price target cut by Mizuho from $50.00 to $44.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

U.S. Physical Therapy (NYSE:USPH) had its target price raised by Barrington Research from $111.00 to $120.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Ventas (NYSE:VTR) had its price target raised by Mizuho from $53.00 to $56.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL) had its target price boosted by Mizuho from $90.00 to $98.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Xometry (NASDAQ:XMTR) had its price target boosted by JMP Securities from $26.00 to $42.00. They currently have a market outperform rating on the stock.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) had its target price raised by Raymond James from $133.00 to $137.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) had its price target boosted by Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $245.00 to $290.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

