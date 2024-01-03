iomart Group plc (LON:IOM) Announces GBX 1.94 Dividend

iomart Group plc (LON:IOM – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, December 5th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 4th will be given a dividend of GBX 1.94 ($0.02) per share on Friday, January 26th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 4th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

iomart Group Stock Down 0.3 %

iomart Group stock opened at GBX 154.50 ($1.97) on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of £173.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,613.60 and a beta of 0.57. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 155.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 166.35. iomart Group has a 12 month low of GBX 111 ($1.41) and a 12 month high of GBX 193.60 ($2.47). The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.97.

Get iomart Group alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of iomart Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th.

iomart Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

iomart Group plc engages in the provision of cloud hosting and managed services in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates in two segments, Cloud Services and Easyspace. The Cloud Services segment offers managed cloud computing facilities and services, such as colocation data centre and disaster recovery services through a network of owned data centres, to the larger SME and corporate markets.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iomart Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iomart Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.