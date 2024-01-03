iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI) Short Interest Up 15.1% in December

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,080,000 shares, a growth of 15.1% from the November 30th total of 938,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,802,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nemes Rush Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Matrix Private Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 195.1% in the 2nd quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the period.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF stock traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $116.95. 2,303,257 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,158,479. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $114.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $114.40. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $111.45 and a 1 year high of $119.57.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Announces Dividend

About iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th were issued a $0.2917 dividend. This represents a $3.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Index (the Index).

