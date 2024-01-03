iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB) Short Interest Down 8.9% in December

iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,760,000 shares, a decrease of 8.9% from the November 30th total of 10,710,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,056,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.7 days.
Shares of IBB stock traded down $2.15 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $135.92. 2,102,416 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,205,108. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $123.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $125.09. iShares Biotechnology ETF has a fifty-two week low of $111.83 and a fifty-two week high of $139.05.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 21st were paid a dividend of $0.124 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 20th.
iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.
