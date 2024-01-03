iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB) Short Interest Down 8.9% in December

iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,760,000 shares, a decrease of 8.9% from the November 30th total of 10,710,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,056,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.7 days.

iShares Biotechnology ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IBB stock traded down $2.15 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $135.92. 2,102,416 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,205,108. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $123.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $125.09. iShares Biotechnology ETF has a fifty-two week low of $111.83 and a fifty-two week high of $139.05.

iShares Biotechnology ETF Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 21st were paid a dividend of $0.124 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 20th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares Biotechnology ETF

iShares Biotechnology ETF Company Profile

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its stake in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 9.5% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 5,060 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $659,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 18,717 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,439,000 after purchasing an additional 1,659 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 11.7% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 13,777 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,796,000 after buying an additional 1,445 shares during the last quarter. DCF Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF in the first quarter valued at $912,000. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 22.6% during the first quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 3,019 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $393,000 after buying an additional 557 shares during the last quarter. 69.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

