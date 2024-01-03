iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) is Bangor Savings Bank’s 5th Largest Position

Bangor Savings Bank grew its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 0.6% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 665,570 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,033 shares during the quarter. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF makes up approximately 5.1% of Bangor Savings Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Bangor Savings Bank’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $42,829,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IEFA. MAS Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 5.0% during the first quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 30,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,122,000 after buying an additional 1,434 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management boosted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 61.5% during the 1st quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 6,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $419,000 after acquiring an additional 2,297 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 22.4% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 661,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,007,000 after purchasing an additional 121,118 shares during the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.0% in the first quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 8,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $596,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Finally, High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.5% in the first quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC now owns 74,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,160,000 after purchasing an additional 2,514 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BATS IEFA traded down $0.77 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $69.58. The stock had a trading volume of 9,527,327 shares. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $67.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $66.57. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1 year low of $56.55 and a 1 year high of $70.84. The firm has a market cap of $102.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.29 and a beta of 0.87.

About iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Articles

