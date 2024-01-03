iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) Stock Position Lifted by Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC

Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 1.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 421,994 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,289 shares during the period. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF comprises approximately 8.0% of Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $27,155,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. RTD Financial Advisors Inc. grew its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.3% in the second quarter. RTD Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 4,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 9,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $626,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Vivaldi Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vivaldi Capital Management LP now owns 21,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,476,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Olistico Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Olistico Wealth LLC now owns 14,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $946,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charter Oak Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC now owns 12,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $784,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of IEFA traded down $0.77 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $69.58. 9,527,327 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a twelve month low of $56.55 and a twelve month high of $70.84. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $67.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $66.57. The stock has a market cap of $102.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.29 and a beta of 0.87.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

