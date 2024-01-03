iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV) Shares Purchased by Spectrum Planning & Advisory Services Inc.

Spectrum Planning & Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Free Report) by 33.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 107,131 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,953 shares during the period. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF accounts for about 8.3% of Spectrum Planning & Advisory Services Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Spectrum Planning & Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $5,242,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sheets Smith Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the third quarter valued at $25,000. AlphaCore Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 457.9% in the second quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC now owns 530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares during the last quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the second quarter valued at $31,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Price Performance

EFV traded down $0.34 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $51.76. The stock had a trading volume of 2,725,581 shares. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $50.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.50. The firm has a market cap of $17.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.51 and a beta of 0.84. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a one year low of $49.15 and a one year high of $59.57.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

