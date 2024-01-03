iShares MSCI Kokusai ETF (NYSEARCA:TOK) Shares Down 0.7%

iShares MSCI Kokusai ETF (NYSEARCA:TOK – Get Free Report) were down 0.7% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $97.14 and last traded at $97.14. Approximately 933 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 8% from the average daily volume of 1,016 shares. The stock had previously closed at $97.87.
iShares MSCI Kokusai ETF Price Performance
The firm has a 50-day moving average of $94.22 and a 200 day moving average of $92.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $204.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.42 and a beta of 0.99.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TOK. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Kokusai ETF by 8.6% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 22,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,793,000 after buying an additional 1,786 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Kokusai ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $243,000. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Kokusai ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $400,000. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Kokusai ETF by 71.5% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 16,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,485,000 after buying an additional 6,687 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Kokusai ETF by 14.5% in the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 59,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,788,000 after buying an additional 7,494 shares during the last quarter.
About iShares MSCI Kokusai ETF
The iShares MSCI Kokusai ETF (TOK) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Kokusai (World ex Japan) index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of large- and mid-cap developed market stocks outside of Japan. TOK was launched on Dec 10, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.
