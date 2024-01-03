iShares MSCI Kokusai ETF (NYSEARCA:TOK) Shares Down 0.7%

iShares MSCI Kokusai ETF (NYSEARCA:TOK – Get Free Report) were down 0.7% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $97.14 and last traded at $97.14. Approximately 933 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 8% from the average daily volume of 1,016 shares. The stock had previously closed at $97.87.

iShares MSCI Kokusai ETF Price Performance

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $94.22 and a 200 day moving average of $92.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $204.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.42 and a beta of 0.99.

Get iShares MSCI Kokusai ETF alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TOK. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Kokusai ETF by 8.6% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 22,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,793,000 after buying an additional 1,786 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Kokusai ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $243,000. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Kokusai ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $400,000. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Kokusai ETF by 71.5% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 16,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,485,000 after buying an additional 6,687 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Kokusai ETF by 14.5% in the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 59,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,788,000 after buying an additional 7,494 shares during the last quarter.

About iShares MSCI Kokusai ETF

The iShares MSCI Kokusai ETF (TOK) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Kokusai (World ex Japan) index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of large- and mid-cap developed market stocks outside of Japan. TOK was launched on Dec 10, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Kokusai ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Kokusai ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.