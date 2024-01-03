iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) Shares Purchased by Bailard Inc.

Bailard Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 182.1% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 38,847 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,078 shares during the period. Bailard Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $6,866,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 113,180.6% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 334,806,395 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $58,376,843,000 after purchasing an additional 334,510,840 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 254.6% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,618,012 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,715,853,000 after acquiring an additional 6,905,332 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 6,942,204 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,300,067,000 after acquiring an additional 49,091 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,019,321 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $825,046,000 after acquiring an additional 39,661 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,435,560 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $643,377,000 after acquiring an additional 87,766 shares during the period.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF stock traded down $5.67 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $193.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 46,650,653 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,413,898. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $183.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $183.91. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $161.67 and a fifty-two week high of $205.49.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

