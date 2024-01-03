iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 647,700 shares, a decline of 8.9% from the November 30th total of 710,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 791,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days.
Shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF stock traded down $1.08 on Wednesday, hitting $117.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 549,834 shares, compared to its average volume of 738,719. The company has a market capitalization of $19.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.69 and a beta of 0.87. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $111.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $112.05. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 1 year low of $102.66 and a 1 year high of $126.89.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 21st were paid a dividend of $1.189 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 20th. This represents a $4.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.05%.
iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.
