iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 647,700 shares, a decline of 8.9% from the November 30th total of 710,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 791,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days.

iShares Select Dividend ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF stock traded down $1.08 on Wednesday, hitting $117.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 549,834 shares, compared to its average volume of 738,719. The company has a market capitalization of $19.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.69 and a beta of 0.87. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $111.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $112.05. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 1 year low of $102.66 and a 1 year high of $126.89.

iShares Select Dividend ETF Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 21st were paid a dividend of $1.189 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 20th. This represents a $4.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.05%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares Select Dividend ETF

About iShares Select Dividend ETF

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 340.7% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 16,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,054,000 after purchasing an additional 12,391 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new position in iShares Select Dividend ETF during the first quarter worth $2,396,000. First Western Trust Bank purchased a new stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $1,188,000. Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF in the 1st quarter worth $205,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF during the 1st quarter worth $177,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.25% of the company’s stock.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

