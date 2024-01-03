iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT) Shares Purchased by 4J Wealth Management LLC

4J Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT – Free Report) by 4.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 241,554 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,566 shares during the period. iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF accounts for approximately 5.3% of 4J Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. 4J Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF were worth $5,324,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stonehearth Capital Management LLC boosted its position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Stonehearth Capital Management LLC now owns 49,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,119,000 after purchasing an additional 462 shares during the last quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 3.8% in the second quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC now owns 14,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,000 after acquiring an additional 510 shares during the last quarter. RCS Financial Planning LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. RCS Financial Planning LLC now owns 39,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $893,000 after purchasing an additional 513 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 0.5% during the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 104,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,869,000 after acquiring an additional 527 shares during the period. Finally, Concorde Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 2.7% during the second quarter. Concorde Asset Management LLC now owns 20,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $480,000 after purchasing an additional 553 shares during the period.

iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of BATS GOVT traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $22.97. The stock had a trading volume of 6,256,219 shares. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $22.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.44.

iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Profile

The iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (GOVT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE U.S. Treasury Core Bond index. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of fixed-rate nonconvertible U.S. Treasury securities with a remaining maturity of one year or more. GOVT was launched on Feb 14, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

