J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM) Cut to “Sell” at StockNews.com

J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM – Get Free Report) was downgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on SJM. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on J. M. Smucker in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $140.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays decreased their price objective on J. M. Smucker from $160.00 to $129.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $122.00 price objective on shares of J. M. Smucker in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Bank of America lowered J. M. Smucker from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $170.00 to $145.00 in a report on Thursday, September 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on J. M. Smucker from $125.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, J. M. Smucker presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $138.08.

J. M. Smucker Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of SJM traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $129.75. The stock had a trading volume of 1,229,168 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,191,534. The company has a current ratio of 3.20, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $117.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $130.54. J. M. Smucker has a 12 month low of $107.33 and a 12 month high of $163.07. The company has a market capitalization of $13.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2,162.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.27.

J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 5th. The company reported $2.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.47 by $0.12. J. M. Smucker had a positive return on equity of 13.57% and a negative net margin of 0.17%. The business had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.94 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.40 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that J. M. Smucker will post 9.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Tarang Amin purchased 1,000 shares of J. M. Smucker stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $125.05 per share, with a total value of $125,050.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at $125,050. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other J. M. Smucker news, CFO Tucker H. Marshall sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.53, for a total value of $186,795.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 10,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,260,990.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Tarang Amin bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $125.05 per share, for a total transaction of $125,050.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $125,050. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On J. M. Smucker

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of J. M. Smucker by 1.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,721,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,722,666,000 after purchasing an additional 162,944 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of J. M. Smucker by 6.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,001,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,476,854,000 after purchasing an additional 593,263 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of J. M. Smucker by 3.2% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,358,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $347,342,000 after purchasing an additional 73,553 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of J. M. Smucker by 85,116.7% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,102,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $333,130,000 after purchasing an additional 2,099,830 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of J. M. Smucker by 8.3% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,820,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,525,000 after purchasing an additional 139,158 shares in the last quarter. 79.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About J. M. Smucker

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets branded food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in three segments: U.S. Retail Pet Foods, U.S. Retail Coffee, and U.S. Retail Consumer Foods. The company offers mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, toppings, and syrups; jelly products; nut mix products; shortening and oils; frozen sandwiches and snacks; pet food and pet snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, juices and beverages, and baking mixes and ingredients.

