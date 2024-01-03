James Latham plc (LON:LTHM) Plans GBX 7.75 Dividend

James Latham plc (LON:LTHM – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Saturday, November 30th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, January 4th will be given a dividend of GBX 7.75 ($0.10) per share on Friday, January 26th. This represents a yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 4th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

James Latham Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of James Latham stock opened at GBX 1,195 ($15.22) on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 1,065.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 1,136.51. James Latham has a 12-month low of GBX 929 ($11.83) and a 12-month high of GBX 1,380 ($17.57). The company has a current ratio of 5.47, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.08. The stock has a market cap of £240.91 million, a PE ratio of 802.21 and a beta of 0.75.

About James Latham

James Latham plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the importing and distribution of timber, panels, and decorative surfaces in the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company offers panels, melamine, veneer, laminates, washroom collection, solid surface products, door blanks, plastics, hardwoods, engineered timber products, softwoods, flooring products, decking and timber cladding products, modified timbers and panels, fire retardant panels, advanced technical panels, and treatments, as well as architectural moldings and components.

