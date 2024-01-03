James Latham plc (LON:LTHM) Plans GBX 7.75 Dividend

James Latham plc (LON:LTHM – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Saturday, November 30th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, January 4th will be given a dividend of GBX 7.75 ($0.10) per share on Friday, January 26th. This represents a yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 4th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.
James Latham Trading Down 0.4 %
Shares of James Latham stock opened at GBX 1,195 ($15.22) on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 1,065.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 1,136.51. James Latham has a 12-month low of GBX 929 ($11.83) and a 12-month high of GBX 1,380 ($17.57). The company has a current ratio of 5.47, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.08. The stock has a market cap of £240.91 million, a PE ratio of 802.21 and a beta of 0.75.
About James Latham
