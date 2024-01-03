Karat Packaging Inc. (NASDAQ:KRT) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Karat Packaging Inc. (NASDAQ:KRT – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 133,500 shares, an increase of 19.5% from the November 30th total of 111,700 shares. Approximately 1.9% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 76,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.8 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently weighed in on KRT. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Karat Packaging from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Karat Packaging from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 10th.

Karat Packaging Trading Down 1.6 %

NASDAQ:KRT traded down $0.39 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $24.46. The company had a trading volume of 65,587 shares, compared to its average volume of 82,736. Karat Packaging has a 1 year low of $12.54 and a 1 year high of $26.69. The company has a market cap of $488.22 million, a P/E ratio of 14.74 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a 50-day moving average of $22.24 and a 200 day moving average of $21.54. The company has a current ratio of 3.47, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Karat Packaging (NASDAQ:KRT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $105.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $106.62 million. Karat Packaging had a net margin of 8.22% and a return on equity of 23.57%. Sell-side analysts expect that Karat Packaging will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Karat Packaging Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 20th were given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 17th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.27%. Karat Packaging’s payout ratio is currently 48.19%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Karat Packaging news, COO Joanne Tzu Jung Wang sold 8,645 shares of Karat Packaging stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.09, for a total transaction of $190,968.05. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 23,578 shares in the company, valued at approximately $520,838.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 71.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Karat Packaging

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in KRT. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Karat Packaging by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 23,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $470,000 after acquiring an additional 1,411 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in Karat Packaging by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 29,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $578,000 after buying an additional 2,904 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in Karat Packaging by 23.6% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 46,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $922,000 after buying an additional 8,857 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Karat Packaging by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 404,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,020,000 after buying an additional 3,818 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Karat Packaging in the first quarter worth $215,000. 21.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Karat Packaging Company Profile

Karat Packaging Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes single-use disposable products in plastic, paper, biopolymer-based, and other compostable forms used in various restaurant and foodservice settings. It provides food and take-out containers, bags, tableware, cups, lids, cutlery, straws, specialty beverage ingredients, equipment, gloves, and other products under the Karat Earth brand.

