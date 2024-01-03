Kavango Resources (LON:KAV) Stock Price Up 3.8%

Kavango Resources Plc (LON:KAV – Get Free Report) rose 3.8% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 0.70 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 0.68 ($0.01). Approximately 2,558,370 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 20% from the average daily volume of 2,132,719 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.65 ($0.01).

Kavango Resources Trading Up 3.8 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.83, a current ratio of 5.67 and a quick ratio of 5.87. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 0.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 0.71. The company has a market capitalization of £8.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.19 and a beta of 0.80.

Get Kavango Resources alerts:

Insider Activity

In other Kavango Resources news, insider Brett Grist purchased 1,353,179 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 1 ($0.01) per share, for a total transaction of £13,531.79 ($17,231.36). In other news, insider Ben Turney acquired 6,250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 1 ($0.01) per share, for a total transaction of £62,500 ($79,587.42). Also, insider Brett Grist acquired 1,353,179 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 1 ($0.01) per share, with a total value of £13,531.79 ($17,231.36). 75.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Kavango Resources Company Profile

Kavango Resources Plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration of base and precious metals in Botswana. The company explores for nickel, copper, silver, platinum, iron, gold, uranium, and rare earth deposits. It owns 100% interest in the Kalahari Suture Zone project located in the southwestern of Botswana; and the Kalahari Copper Belt project located in northeast Botswana.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Kavango Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kavango Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.