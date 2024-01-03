Keep Network Trading Up 1.6% This Week (KEEP)

Keep Network (KEEP) traded up 2.1% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on January 3rd. One Keep Network token can now be purchased for approximately $0.13 or 0.00000301 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Keep Network has a market capitalization of $123.70 million and $256,975.94 worth of Keep Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Keep Network has traded 1.6% higher against the US dollar.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000967 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.
- Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 36.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0479 or 0.00000111 BTC.
- Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.
- Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0078 or 0.00000018 BTC.
- AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.
Keep Network Token Profile
Keep Network’s launch date was August 2nd, 2017. Keep Network’s total supply is 999,848,781 tokens and its circulating supply is 950,903,385 tokens. The Reddit community for Keep Network is https://reddit.com/r/keepnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Keep Network’s official Twitter account is @keep_project and its Facebook page is accessible here. Keep Network’s official website is keep.network.
