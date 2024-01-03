Kish Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:KISB) Declares $0.37 Quarterly Dividend

Kish Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:KISB – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, January 2nd, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.37 per share on Wednesday, January 31st. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 12th.
Kish Bancorp Stock Up 1.5 %
OTCMKTS:KISB traded up $0.48 on Wednesday, reaching $32.00. 200 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,495. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.17. Kish Bancorp has a 12 month low of $27.00 and a 12 month high of $33.80.
About Kish Bancorp
