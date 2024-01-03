Kish Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:KISB) Declares $0.37 Quarterly Dividend

Kish Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:KISB – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, January 2nd, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.37 per share on Wednesday, January 31st. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 12th.

Kish Bancorp Stock Up 1.5 %

OTCMKTS:KISB traded up $0.48 on Wednesday, reaching $32.00. 200 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,495. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.17. Kish Bancorp has a 12 month low of $27.00 and a 12 month high of $33.80.

About Kish Bancorp

Kish Bancorp, Inc, a diversified financial services company, provides various banking products and services primarily in central Pennsylvania and the surrounding areas. Its deposit products include checking, savings, money market, certificates of deposit, individual retirement, and health savings accounts.

