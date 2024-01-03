Komodo Price Down 13.1% Over Last 7 Days (KMD)

Komodo (KMD) traded 8.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on January 3rd. Komodo has a total market capitalization of $37.43 million and approximately $1.20 million worth of Komodo was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Komodo coin can now be bought for about $0.28 or 0.00000643 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Komodo has traded 13.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.10 or 0.00058648 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 15.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.27 or 0.00042703 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 13.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.99 or 0.00018677 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000406 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000700 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0878 or 0.00000205 BTC.

Komodo is a dPoW/PoW coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 13th, 2016. Komodo’s total supply is 136,870,414 coins and its circulating supply is 135,953,876 coins. Komodo’s official Twitter account is @komodoplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. Komodo’s official message board is blog.komodoplatform.com. The Reddit community for Komodo is https://reddit.com/r/komodoplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Komodo is komodoplatform.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Komodo (KMD) is a blockchain and cryptocurrency platform focused on security, anonymity, and interoperability. Stemming from Bitcoin’s foundation, it surpasses limitations with advanced tech. Key is “delayed proof of work” (dPoW), backing up Komodo on Bitcoin’s chain for extra security. This innovation supports independent blockchains with unique consensus mechanisms, ideal for decentralized apps and secure token sales. Founded by James Lee, Komodo’s team envisioned a privacy-focused, scalable ecosystem, leveraging Lee’s software and blockchain expertise.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Komodo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Komodo should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Komodo using one of the exchanges listed above.

