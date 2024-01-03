KraneShares Emerging Markets Consumer Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:KEMQ) Stock Price Down 2.5%

KraneShares Emerging Markets Consumer Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:KEMQ – Get Free Report) dropped 2.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $14.30 and last traded at $14.33. Approximately 6,991 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 32% from the average daily volume of 10,355 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.70.

KraneShares Emerging Markets Consumer Technology ETF Price Performance

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.53. The company has a market capitalization of $12.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.89 and a beta of 0.85.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of KEMQ. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of KraneShares Emerging Markets Consumer Technology ETF by 6.7% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 93,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,226,000 after purchasing an additional 5,833 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of KraneShares Emerging Markets Consumer Technology ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $184,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of KraneShares Emerging Markets Consumer Technology ETF by 77.2% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,129 shares during the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC increased its position in KraneShares Emerging Markets Consumer Technology ETF by 283.0% in the 4th quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 70,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,032,000 after purchasing an additional 52,132 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of KraneShares Emerging Markets Consumer Technology ETF by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 158,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,418,000 after purchasing an additional 8,258 shares in the last quarter.

KraneShares Emerging Markets Consumer Technology ETF Company Profile

The KraneShares Emerging Markets Consumer Technology Index ETF (KEMQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund tracks a committee-selected, tier-weighted index of 50 emerging market technology companies. KEMQ was launched on Oct 11, 2017 and is managed by KraneShares.

