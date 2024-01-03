Legacy CG LLC Increases Holdings in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT)

Legacy CG LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT – Free Report) by 20.8% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 27,813 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,795 shares during the quarter. Hilton Worldwide makes up about 1.9% of Legacy CG LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Legacy CG LLC’s holdings in Hilton Worldwide were worth $4,177,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HLT. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hilton Worldwide during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. BOKF NA bought a new stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 115.4% in the 1st quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 224 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.71% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Hilton Worldwide

In other news, insider Christopher W. Silcock sold 10,863 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.61, for a total value of $1,809,884.43. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 58,256 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,706,032.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently commented on HLT shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Hilton Worldwide in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays boosted their price target on Hilton Worldwide from $169.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Hilton Worldwide from $182.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Hilton Worldwide from $172.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Hilton Worldwide from $157.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $167.54.

Hilton Worldwide Stock Performance

Shares of HLT stock traded down $0.45 on Wednesday, reaching $179.62. The stock had a trading volume of 622,036 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,054,229. The stock has a market cap of $46.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.23. Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $126.14 and a 1 year high of $183.51. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $168.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $156.47.

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67. The firm had revenue of $2.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.62 billion. Hilton Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 115.21% and a net margin of 13.13%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.31 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. will post 6.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hilton Worldwide declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Thursday, November 9th that authorizes the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 7.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Hilton Worldwide Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 17th were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.33%. Hilton Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.07%.

Hilton Worldwide Profile

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, engages in managing, franchising, owning, and leasing hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands. It operates luxury hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, and Conrad Hotels & Resorts brand; lifestyle hotels under the Canopy by Hilton, Curio Collection by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Tempo by Hilton, and Motto by Hilton brand; full service hotels under the Signia by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, and DoubleTree by Hilton brand; service hotels under the Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, and Tru by Hilton brand; all-suite hotels under the Embassy Suites by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, and Home2 Suites by Hilton brand; and premium economy hotel under the Spark by Hilton brand, as well as Hilton Grand Vacations.

