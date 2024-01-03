Leonardo (OTCMKTS:FINMY) Sets New 52-Week High at $8.42

Leonardo S.p.a. (OTCMKTS:FINMY – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $8.42 and last traded at $8.40, with a volume of 13506 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.20.
Separately, Societe Generale lowered shares of Leonardo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th.
Leonardo S.p.a., an industrial and technological company, engages in the helicopters, defense electronics and security, aircraft, aerostructures, and space sectors in Italy, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company offers a range of helicopters for battlefield, combat, maritime, training, VIP/executive transport, medical and rescue, security, energy, and utility services, as well as provides support and training services.
