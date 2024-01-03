LINK One Day Volume Hits $3.51 Million (LN)

LINK (LN) traded 4.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on January 3rd. In the last seven days, LINK has traded down 9.4% against the U.S. dollar. LINK has a market capitalization of $226.47 million and approximately $3.51 million worth of LINK was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One LINK coin can now be bought for $30.26 or 0.00070540 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get LINK alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000975 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 34.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0479 or 0.00000112 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000018 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

LINK Coin Profile

LINK launched on September 2nd, 2018. LINK’s total supply is 7,484,375 coins. The official message board for LINK is finschia.medium.com. LINK’s official Twitter account is @finschia and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for LINK is finschia.network.

According to CryptoCompare, “LINK is a universally used base cryptocurrency (digital token) in the LINK ecosystem, distributed and used by a range of services. LINK is based on an independent blockchain main net called LINK Chain, designed to offer performance and stability, and able to support the use of dApps for LINE users.

LINK Chain is a consortium-type blockchain platform where each participating service constitutes one node in a larger network. It is built on a high-performing blockchain core network that can process more than 1,000 transactions per second in a single thread. LINK Chain supports prompt consensus based on the LFT (Loop Fault Tolerance) algorithm supporting BFT (Byzantine Fault Tolerance).”

LINK Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LINK directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LINK should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy LINK using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for LINK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for LINK and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.