Lisk Price Hits $1.39 on Major Exchanges (LSK)

Lisk (LSK) traded 22.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on January 3rd. Lisk has a market capitalization of $198.05 million and $269.24 million worth of Lisk was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Lisk has traded 17.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Lisk coin can now be bought for about $1.39 or 0.00003227 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Belrium (BEL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00009565 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000250 BTC.

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00002249 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded 11.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001780 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded down 16% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 17.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00001611 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001244 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded down 15.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00001942 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00002134 BTC.

Lisk Profile

LSK is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 24th, 2016. Lisk’s total supply is 144,818,773 coins and its circulating supply is 142,446,483 coins. Lisk’s official Twitter account is @liskhq and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Lisk is https://reddit.com/r/lisk and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Lisk’s official message board is lisk.com/blog. The official website for Lisk is lisk.com.

Buying and Selling Lisk

According to CryptoCompare, “Lisk is a cryptocurrency and decentralized application platform that operates on a highly efficient Delegated-Proof-of-Stake consensus model secured by 101 elected delegates. The platform allows for the deployment, distribution, and monetization of decentralized apps and custom blockchains. The inflation rate is 5 LISK per block and will decrease by 1 every year until it reaches 1 LISK per block. Lisk has partnered with Microsoft to integrate into its Azure Blockchain as a Service, allowing developers to develop and deploy Lisk blockchain applications using Microsoft’s cloud computing platform.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lisk directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lisk should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Lisk using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

